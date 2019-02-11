

Zach McGibbon, 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a male suspect in a recent robbery.

Police say on February 7th at around 12:15pm, a male suspect entered a pharmacy that was located in the 700 block on Somerset St. W.

They say he demanded cash when he entered.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a 5'9 white male with a thin build. He had a moustache and wore an "army" green coloured coat, grey jogging pants, and black boots.

Surveilance photos from the scene show the suspect in question having a tattoo on his right hand.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).