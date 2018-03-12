

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are looking to identify a man they accuse of breaking in to a long-term care home on Montreal Road.

Police say a man broke into an office at the home in the 700 block of Montreal Road, east of the Aviation Parkway, at around 11:00 p.m. February 10, 2018.

An amount of cash was allegedly stolen.

The suspect is described as white, about 5’10” tall, with brown hair and a moustache, and wearing thick-rimmed prescription glasses.

Anyone with information regarding this break & enter, or any other break & enter, is asked to call the Ottawa Police's Break & Enter Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 3515. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.