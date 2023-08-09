Police look to ID 15 people involved in protest at Senegal Embassy in Ottawa

Ottawa police are looking to identify 15 people who "forced their way" into the Embassy of Senegal in downtown Ottawa during a protest last week.

Police say shortly before 12 p.m. on Aug. 1, a group of demonstrators forced their way into the embassy and "committed a number of offences including assault, mischief over $5,000, forcible entry, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police Central Criminal Investigations Service at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.

Police would also like to speak with anyone that was involved or witnessed the protest.