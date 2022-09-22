Police lay more charges against firewood fraud suspect

Ontario Provincial Police have laid a dozen more charges against an eastern Ontario man accused of taking money for firewood and never delivering after more complainants came forward.

OPP had previously warned the public about a potential fraud involving online ads on platforms like Facebook offering firewood for sale.

Police allege the accused would request a deposit by e-transfer, but never deliver the firewood and would not respond or be unreachable by buyers.

Last month, police arrested Cory Baptiste, 47, of North Algona Wilberforce and charged him with 11 counts of fraud under $5,000 and 11 counts of obtaining by false pretence.

On Thursday, police said they have laid six more fraud charges, five more of obtaining by false pretence and one of mail theft.

The accused remains in custody. Police say more victims have come forward and they are still investigating.