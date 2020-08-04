OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say they have laid charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash on Merivale Road last Friday that injured a 15-year-old and they are looking to speak to three people who were nearby.

Police said a driver hit a teen boy with a van in the area of Merivale Road and Woodfield Drive at around 8:20 p.m. Friday and then drove away. The 15-year-old suffered serious injuries and remains in serious condition in hospital.

An arrest was made the following day.

Ismail Abdirashid Yusuf, 19, of Ottawa, is facing several charges including dangerous driving causing bodily harm and failing to stop at the scene of a collision causing bodily harm. None of the charges has been proven in court.

Now, police are asking for help identifying three witnesses who were in the Canadian Tire parking lot near the scene Friday evening between 8:20 and 8:30 p.m.(see photo above).

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Collision Investigation Section at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481, or by email at collisions@ottawapolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.