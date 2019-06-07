Police lay charges after man spotted pointing B.B. gun at people
Published Friday, June 7, 2019 10:47AM EDT
Ottawa Police have charged a 23-year-old man after he was allegedly pointing a B.B. gun at people.
Police were called to a path near Cedarwood Dr., in the Heron Gate neighbourhood, at around 2:00 a.m. Thursday on reports a man was waving a gun around.
Police chased the man briefly before arresting him. The gun turned out to be a B.B. gun.
Fethi Abdalla Muhyadin is facing charges of assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, causing a disturbance, and uttering threats.