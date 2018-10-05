

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Police and the OPP will be patrolling the roads over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Police are taking part in “Operation Impact”, focusing on the “Big Four” leading contributing factors in road fatalities. Officers will be stopping drivers caught aggressive driving, driving impaired, distracted driving and failing to use a seatbelt.

Ontario Provincial Police say so far in 2018, speeding has been linked to 50 deaths on OPP patrolled roads across Ontario. Thirty-seven deaths were attributed to distracted driving, and 35 deaths involved alcohol/drug consumption.

The OPP says it has laid more than 175,000 charges against aggressive, inattentive, alcohol and drug-impaired drivers, and unbuckled vehicle occupants in 2018.