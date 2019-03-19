

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Police officers shot and killed a dog that was attacking a person outside a home in Ottawa’s south-end.

Officers responded to a call for a screaming person at a home in the area of Bank St. and Athans Ave. Monday evening.

Police say once officers arrived on scene, they were attacked by a large, aggressive dog. The dog was shot, and retreated back into the home.

Officers then turned their attention to another large dog, who police say was “mauling a person outside the residence.” The dog was shot and killed.

The person was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Ottawa By-law services has been called in to investigate.