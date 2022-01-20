Advertisement
Police issue Canada-wide warrant for federal offender known to frequent Kingston, Ont.
Published Thursday, January 20, 2022 10:58AM EST
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Abdullah Waseem, 23, for allegedly breaching his parole. (OPP)
Share:
Police are searching for a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his day parole.
Abdullah Waseem, 23, is serving a two-year, two-month sentence for armed robbery and theft.
He is known to frequent the Kingston, Toronto, Windsor and Collingwood areas.
Waseem is described as 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE).