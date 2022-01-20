Police are searching for a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his day parole.

Abdullah Waseem, 23, is serving a two-year, two-month sentence for armed robbery and theft.

He is known to frequent the Kingston, Toronto, Windsor and Collingwood areas.

Waseem is described as 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE).