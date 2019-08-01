

Ted Raymond , Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say a man is in custody after a stabbing at the New Highway Inn Motel on Prince of Wales Dr. south of West Hunt Club Rd.

Police were called late Wednesday evening. Police tape could be seen blocking parts of the motel.

Police confirmed Thursday morning they are investigating a stabbing. A victim turned up in hospital late Wednesday with serious injuries.

Police say the victim is a man in his 60s. A male suspect was arrested. Police have not yet announced any charges.

Police are investigating a stabbing in the 2200 block of Prince of Wales . 1 person with serious injuries. updates to follow. #ottnews — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) August 1, 2019