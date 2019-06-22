Police investigation shuts down Gatineau streets
Published Saturday, June 22, 2019
Two streets in Gatineau remain closed Saturday morning for a police investigation.
Police say they’ve surrounded a home in the area of Boulevard de l'Europe near Rue de Londres.
They say it may be connected to a robbery in Hull Friday night.
Residents have noticed a large police presence in the area and some homes have been evacuated as a precaution. . There are no reported injuries.