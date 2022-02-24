Tunney's Pasture Station LRT is closed due a police investigation.

OC Transpo tweeted the station was closed due to "police activity" shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Trains are running between Bayview and Blair stations, with customers having to change trains at Lyon Station.

Shuttle buses are operating between Tunney's and Bayview stations.

Tunney's Pasture is the westernmost point on the Confederation Line.

More to come...