OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating after an Indigenous mural was vandalized in what officers are calling a "hate-motivated mischief" act at Algonquin College.

Just before 8:30 p.m. on January 28th, police say a male suspect entered C Building at the campus on Woodroffe Avenue carrying a plastic bag and what appeared to be a mop. In a media release, police say the suspect “proceeded to the painting and defaced it by splattering paint on it.”

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’8” to 5’10", heavyset and clean shaven. He was wearing a black or dark-brown coat with fur-trimmed hood, black or dark blue pants, faded brown leather boots with yellow striped shoelaces and a backpack.

The three-storey mural was unveiled in July, 2018 outside the Indigenous Commons on the first floor of the DARE District. According to Algonquin College President Claude Brule, the mural tells the creation story of many Indigenous peoples – of the wildlife, forests and land of Turtle island.

In a statement to students, Brule said “I want you to know that we take this incident very seriously – it is a violation of the values of our College, and it is especially hurtful to those Indigenous learners and employees who rightfully see this as a violation of their culture.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa Police Det. Judith Drover-Janes at 613-236-1222, ext. 2617.

Please see here for a message from Algonquin College President and CEO @claude_brule regarding this week's vandalism incident. https://t.co/W3z1lTb7ah pic.twitter.com/1YrEBWQTxf — Algonquin College (@AlgonquinColleg) January 30, 2020