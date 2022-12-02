Police investigating threats to 'learning institution' in Ottawa's east end

La Cite closed its campuses on the Aviation Parkway and in Orleans on Friday as Ottawa police investigate "threats to a learning institution" in Ottawa's east end.

The French-language college initially said its campuses were operating under a "safe mode" Friday morning following a threat.

As 1:35 p.m., La Cite said, "Following discussions with Ottawa Police, the college has made the decision to close its Ottawa and Orleans campuses for the afternoon."

"Members of the college community on site are asked to leave the premises calmly under the supervision of the police," La Cite said on Twitter.

Ottawa's French Catholic school board says l'Ecole secondaire catholique de l'Innovation had been placed in a safe mode following a recommendation from police. Ecole Montfort and College Samuel-Genest are in an "environmental" lockdown.

Police told CTV News Ottawa a police operation was underway in the 800 block of Aviation Parkway after officers responded to a call just before 10:30 a.m. Friday.

In an update just before 1 p.m., police said officers have "an open and active investigation of threats to a learning institution in this area."

"There is no immediate threat to the public. Police and partners are taking all precautions possible. There will be an increased police presence for the next while."

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available