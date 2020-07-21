OTTAWA -- Police in Pembroke are investigating a pair of suspicious vehicle fires that happened over the weekend.

The fires happened early Sunday morning about 15 minutes apart, OPP said in a news release.

The first fire, on Pembroke Street West around 3:45 a.m., left an unoccupied vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews quickly put the fire out, but the vehicle sustained “extensive damage,” police said.

The second fire happened around 4 a.m. that same morning on Lea Street, about one kilometre away. That fire was contained to inside the car and did not spread.

Police say they are treating both fires as suspicious.