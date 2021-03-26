OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police says an investigation has been launched into "a number of suspicious deaths" in Hawkesbury.

Hawkesbury OPP officers were called to the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital on Thursday evening.

One person is now in custody.

No other information has been released.

A neighbour of the hospital told CTV News Ottawa there was a large police presence outside the hospital Thursday night.

Police say there is no risk to the public or patient safety and the routine activity at the hospital will not be affected by the investigation.

The Hawkesbury OPP Crime Unit is leading the investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

- With files from CTV's Colton Praill

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.