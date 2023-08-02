Police investigating suspicious death of 31-year-old man in Gatineau, Que.

Police in Gatineau, Que. are investigating the suspicious death of a 31-year-old man overnight as part of an investigation into a possible hit-and-run.

Police say officers discovered the body near rue Aubin Wednesday morning as part of the investigation into a collision in the Carrefour-de-l'Hopital district in Gatineau.

The man is not a resident of Gatineau and is known to police, according to Gatineau police.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding his death, as well as to establish a timeline of events.

Early Wednesday morning, police said officers intervened shortly after 2 a.m. at the intersection of Avenue Gatineau and rue Stephane in connection to a traffic collision.

"Information communicated by the occupants of a vehicle led the police to rue Aubin, where the police discovered elements indicating that there could have been a hit-and-run," police said in a statement. "While continuing their investigation, the patrol officers identified possible crime scenes, which led them to widen the perimeter of intervention."

Police have estimated a security perimeter on Avenue Gatineau between rue du Rhone and chemin McDermott, and Chemin des Terres is closed between Montee Saint-Amour and Avenue Gatineau.