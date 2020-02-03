Police investigating suspicious death in Cyrville
Published Monday, February 3, 2020 11:01PM EST
Ottawa Police are investigating a suspicious death after a the body of a man was found on Cummings Avenue Monday afternoon. (FILE)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found Monday afternoon in the Cyrville neighbourhood.
Investigators say the body of a man was found in the 1100 block of Cummings Ave. No other details are being released.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. More information is expected to be released after the results of that post-mortem are determined.