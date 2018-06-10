

CFRA News Staff , Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are still investigating after they say several shots were fired in the city's south end Saturday night, near the South Keys plaza.

Police say a man entered a business near 2400 Bank St. at Hunt Club Saturday night around 8:20 p.m., and fired several shots.

There were no injuries reported.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, black pants and shoes, sunglasses, and a bandana covering his face.

Police are asking the public to come forward with any information that might help the case.

