Police investigating shooting in Ledbury Park area
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Thursday, June 21, 2018 12:35PM EDT
Ottawa Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot Wednesday night.
Police were called to the 1200 block of Ledbury Avenue, just east of Bank Street, at around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, on reports of gunshots.
Police say a male victim suffered minor injuries.
No arrests have been made.
East district officers are investigating. No suspect description is available.