    • Police investigating sexual-based incidents in downtown Kingston

    Kingston Police vehicle in Kingston, Ont. Kingston Police vehicle in Kingston, Ont.

    Police in Kingston are investigating a series of sexual-based offenses that occurred over a two-day period within the city's downtown core.

    A statement by the Kingston Police says that during the alleged incidents, an unknown male has been approaching women while yelling aggressively and touching them.

    Police are aware of two other similar incidents which have occurred in the last two days.

    On Tuesday, police said a suspect has been arrested in relation to the incidents and a male suspect is in custody.

    There is no threat to public safety.

    Anyone with information is being asked to contact Kington Police at 613-549-4660.

