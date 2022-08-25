Police investigating ‘serious’ motor vehicle collision in Kingston parking lot
Police say one person is in custody following a serious motor vehicle collision in a parking lot at the Integrated Care Hub in Kingston, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to the incident in the parking lot of the hub on Montreal Road just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.
On Twitter, police said, “there has been an incident involving a serious motor vehicle collision in the parking lot in the Integrated Care Hub.”
Police say victims involved in the incident sustained “injuries which are considered non-life threatening.” There is no word on how many people were injured in the incident.
Police said a 36-year-old was taken into custody, and the investigation continues.
Kingston’s Integrated Care Hub provides services 24 hours a day, seven days a week to vulnerable citizens with needs for safety, food and rest and longer-term needs such as addiction and mental health services.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's population could increase to 57M by 2068, posing challenges for housing, health care
A StatCan report projects Canada's population could reach 56.5 million people by 2068, with more than a quarter of Canadians aged 65 or older by then. Experts say these trends have huge implications for our housing and health care needs.
What Canadians need to know about COVID-19 and Omicron ahead of the fall, winter months
With both cases of COVID-19 and influenza expected to rise this fall and winter, some experts say figuring out which illness is which could be challenging.
Who 'discovered Canada'? Quebec says French explorer over Indigenous people: survey
Quebecers are more inclined to say Jacques Cartier -- or even Christopher Columbus -- 'discovered Canada,' compared to the rest of the country, which points to Indigenous people, a new survey suggests.
Group files constitutional challenge of ArriveCan app in Federal Court
A constitutional rights group has launched a legal challenge of a federal requirement that travellers to Canada use the ArriveCan app.
Here's what the average restaurant tip percentage is across Canada
Canadians are tipping their servers and bartenders more compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to a survey conducted by Restaurants Canada, although tipping behaviours still vary across provinces. Here's how attitudes toward tipping compare across provinces.
Wintry weather in northern parts of Canada a 'gentle reminder' of upcoming colder seasons
Wintry weather in some parts of Northern Canada aren’t an indicator of what the winter season will look like but rather a reminder of its arrival, experts say.
Team Canada's Sarah Nurse first woman to be on cover of EA Sports NHL video game
Team Canada's gold-medal winning Sarah Nurse is making history on the cover of NHL 23, as the first woman to be featured on a cover for the EA Sports NHL video game franchise.
'It's important there be no war fatigue,' Canada's foreign affairs minister says on anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Wednesday Canada needs to remain steadfast in its support of Ukraine, as the country marked its Independence Day and the six-month anniversary of Russia's invasion.
Theft of Churchill portrait from Chateau Laurier 'not just a burglary,' former FBI agent says
The theft of an iconic portrait of Winston Churchill from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel was likely an 'inside job,' a former FBI art crime investigator told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police chief to testify today at Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry
The Halifax Regional Police chief is scheduled to face questions today at the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
'I want to apologize for the RCMP,' Commissioner Lucki tells N.S. shooting probe
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki apologized Wednesday for her force's failure to meet public expectations during the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying she hopes trust will return with time.
-
Nova Scotia justice minister dismisses RCMP assertion of chronic underfunding
Nova Scotia's justice minister isn't buying assertions by senior Mounties at the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting that his province chronically underfunds the RCMP for policing services.
Toronto
-
Suspect arrested after man fatally stabbed in Scarborough apartment building
A suspect has been arrested after a man was fatally stabbed in a Scarborough apartment building last weekend.
-
Ontario CEO implements 'work from anywhere' policy. Here's how it works
“We think that in-person connection matters,” Ontario CEO Erin Bury said. “It just doesn't have to be daily or in an office."
-
The kids are back: Bruce McCulloch explains how The Kids in the Hall keep the laughs coming
The Kids in the Hall are set to make a special appearance in Toronto to kick off Fan Expo Canada, the first time the event has run in its regular format in over two years. Group member Bruce McCulloch sat down with CP24.com ahead of the troupe’s appearance to talk about the their enduring following, how comedy in Toronto has changed, and finding joy in everyday weirdness.
Montreal
-
No means spared to 'restore order' in Montreal amid gun violence: Legault
After two men were shot and killed in broad daylight Tuesday in Montreal, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said action will be taken to quell gun violence in the city.
-
Montreal school board launching new English school that is completely online
As the start of the new school season is less than a week away, a Montreal school board is set to launch a new virtual school for select students who want to take their learning online.
-
Quebec health officials optimistic about new school year as booster eligibility expands
Quebec health officials say parents concerned about COVID-19 should have peace of mind when sending their kids to school in the fall.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario CEO implements 'work from anywhere' policy. Here's how it works
“We think that in-person connection matters,” Ontario CEO Erin Bury said. “It just doesn't have to be daily or in an office."
-
North Bay woman wins Female Roofer of the Year
Michelle Mulder, owner of Nailed it Roofing just outside North Bay, has been awarded Beacon Roofing Supply Female Roofing Professional of the Year.
-
What Canadians need to know about COVID-19 and Omicron ahead of the fall, winter months
With both cases of COVID-19 and influenza expected to rise this fall and winter, some experts say figuring out which illness is which could be challenging.
London
-
Plea for information on decades old cold case
New information has come to light in the unsolved homicide of Sonya Nadine Mae Cywink
-
'A very gruesome discovery': Mechanic discovers body in vehicle at used car lot
Sargis Oushana knew something was wrong as soon as he got close to a vehicle on the Piccadilly Motors lot in London, Ont. Oushana is an apprentice mechanic and says his concerns started with a smell and then when he noticed a cluster of flies. He cracked the vehicle door open and confirmed his worst fear.
-
Pedestrian struck by passing vehicle on Highway 401: Oxford OPP
OPP are searching for the driver who failed to stay at the scene of a collision after a pedestrian was struck on Highway 401 early Wednesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Five Manitobans convicted of breaking COVID-19 gathering restrictions
Five Manitobans have been convicted of repeatedly violating COVID-19 public health orders.
-
Canada's population could increase to 57M by 2068, posing challenges for housing, health care
A StatCan report projects Canada's population could reach 56.5 million people by 2068, with more than a quarter of Canadians aged 65 or older by then. Experts say these trends have huge implications for our housing and health care needs.
-
Out-of-province partnerships to speed up hip, knee replacements for Manitobans: task force
Three recently inked partnerships with out-of-province clinics will help hundreds of Manitobans waiting on hip and knee replacement surgeries access care quicker.
Kitchener
-
'It’s tiring for us': Guelph Black Heritage Society faces string of vandalism
From cut phone lines to feces left at the building’s front doors, the Guelph Black Heritage Society says they’ve once again been the target of vandalism.
-
Woolwich mayor apologizes for handling of rainbow crosswalk debate
The Mayor of Woolwich Township is apologizing for the way she handled a council meeting during which a councillor made comments about the LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
Film about Waterloo, Ont.-based BlackBerry to star Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton
The story of Canada's tarnished pocket gem the BlackBerry is headed for the movies.
Calgary
-
Police identify Ambassador shooting victim, renew plea to public in second homicide
Calgary police have identified a man killed in a shooting at the Ambassador Restaurant and Bar on Sunday night.
-
Woman’s body found at abandoned home in northeast Calgary
The body of a 55-year-old woman was discovered at an abandoned home in Crescent Heights on Saturday
-
Concerns raised over proposed Bow River development
The healthy wetlands along the Bow River on Calgary's southern edge are loaded with bird, plant and insect species. All that life could soon have a lot of company.
Saskatoon
-
City narrows new downtown arena to two possible locations
Two locations are under consideration, including the north parking lot of Midtown mall and the north downtown city yards parking lot.
-
'I’m tired of the pointing fingers': STC Chief urges for empathy to solve homelessness
Saskatoon Tribal Chief Mark Arcand spoke to attendees of a North Saskatoon Business Association luncheon regarding a downtown homeless shelter.
-
Sask. man accused of sexually assaulting residents at group home facing more charges
A Saskatchewan man is now facing two more charges for the alleged sexual abuse that took place at a Hepburn, Sask. group home, believed to have happened between 1992 and 2009.
Edmonton
-
Canada's population could increase to 57M by 2068, posing challenges for housing, health care
A StatCan report projects Canada's population could reach 56.5 million people by 2068, with more than a quarter of Canadians aged 65 or older by then. Experts say these trends have huge implications for our housing and health care needs.
-
City will not install commissioned Walterdale Bridge sculptures
The city has decided against installing a piece of commissioned artwork at the Walterdale Bridge.
-
'A regrettable situation': Councillors vote to close Scona Pool
Edmonton's executive committee has voted to close the city's oldest operating community pool. In a 4-1 vote, councillors, including Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, voted to close Scona Pool due to the building's worsening condition and growing repair costs.
Vancouver
-
'A nasty issue that has festered': B.C. pays almost $400M to private clinics
Hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars have gone to private for-profit clinics in B.C. providing surgical and medical imaging services, according to new research by a left-leaning think tank and an advocacy group.
-
The Weeknd fans complain about 'hot as hell' conditions at Vancouver concert
Canadian superstar The Weeknd has been getting rave reviews for his concert in downtown Vancouver this week – despite complaints the venue was "hot as hell" without air conditioning.
-
Therapy dogs helping health-care workers decompress at B.C. hospital
Exhausted workers at BC Children's Hospital are getting a mental health boost from specially trained therapy dogs.
Regina
-
Sask. government amended its trespassing act ahead of dispute with Ottawa
The Government of Saskatchewan amended its provincial trespassing act ahead of its ongoing dispute with the federal government.
-
Okanese First Nation intends to take over sovereign control of child and family welfare services
With a declaration to Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), Okanese First Nation took an important step for the community as it works towards control of child and family welfare services on and off reserve.
-
RCMP PTSD study probes important questions surrounding mental health
Victims of traumatic events sometimes experience PTSD, but what about those first responders who aid them?