Police investigating ‘serious’ motor vehicle collision in Kingston parking lot

Police say one person is in custody following a serious motor vehicle collision in a parking lot at the Integrated Care Hub in Kingston, Ont.

Emergency crews responded to the incident in the parking lot of the hub on Montreal Road just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

On Twitter, police said, “there has been an incident involving a serious motor vehicle collision in the parking lot in the Integrated Care Hub.”

Police say victims involved in the incident sustained “injuries which are considered non-life threatening.” There is no word on how many people were injured in the incident.

Police said a 36-year-old was taken into custody, and the investigation continues.

Kingston’s Integrated Care Hub provides services 24 hours a day, seven days a week to vulnerable citizens with needs for safety, food and rest and longer-term needs such as addiction and mental health services.