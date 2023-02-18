Police investigating reports of two shootings in Ottawa Saturday evening

There are no reports of injuries after Ottawa police officers responded to reports of two shootings Saturday evening.

The Ottawa police Duty Inspector Twitter account said officers responded to a call for service about shots fired on Old St. Patrick Street, near Beausoleil Drive, in Lowertown.

No other information was available.

The Duty Inspector also reported officers responded to another call for shots fired in the area of St. Claire Avenue and Cordova Street, near Baseline Road and Navaho Drive.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222.

