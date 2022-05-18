Police investigating incident involving airsoft gun in Carleton Place

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating an incident involving an airsoft gun in Carleton Place.

Police received a report from a passerby of a female sitting in a vehicle holding a gun in a parking lot on John Street at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say officers responded immediately and located three people who matched the description provided by witnesses.

"The officers arrested three people who were taken into custody without incident," the OPP said, adding the three people were youths.

"Further investigation revealed that the firearm was an airsoft gun and did not pose any threat to public safety."

Nearby schools were placed into a "hold and secure" while police investigated.

Police say the investigation is continuing.