Police investigating homicide in the ByWard Market
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 5:14AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 18, 2019 6:17AM EDT
Ottawa Police say one person is in custody following the city’s latest homicide.
Police say a man was shot in the area of York Street and Sussex Drive around 2 a.m. Thursday.
He was pronounced dead in hospital.
York Street is blocked off between Sussex and ByWard Market Square and between Cumberland and King Edward as police investigate.
The Major Crime Unit is investigating.
