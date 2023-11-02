OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Police investigating Halloween arson at Pembroke high school

    Pembroke Fire Department

    Two fires that were set in separate washrooms at a high school in Pembroke, Ont. are being investigated as arson, Ontario Provincial Police say. 

    Police and firefighters responded to the incident in the afternoon of Oct. 31. The fires were extinguished by school staff and students who were evacuated from the school for a short period of time.

    The fires were contained to the washrooms and did not spread. No injuries were reported.

    OPP is not identifying the school.

    Police say they continue to investigate and have identified persons of interest.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News