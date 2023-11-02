Police investigating Halloween arson at Pembroke high school

Two fires that were set in separate washrooms at a high school in Pembroke, Ont. are being investigated as arson, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Police and firefighters responded to the incident in the afternoon of Oct. 31. The fires were extinguished by school staff and students who were evacuated from the school for a short period of time.

The fires were contained to the washrooms and did not spread. No injuries were reported.

OPP is not identifying the school.

Police say they continue to investigate and have identified persons of interest.