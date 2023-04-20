Police investigating double homicide in eastern Ontario

Police are investigating a double homicide in the small eastern Ontario town of Chute-à-Blondeau, just east of Hawkesbury, Ont.

OPP said around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night, the Sûreté du Québec, which was investigating a serious assault in Les Cèdres, Quebec, contacted them about a possible crime scene in Ontario.

OPP officers then went to a home in Chute-à-Blondeau where they found two people dead.

"The person arrested for the incident in Les Cèdres, Quebec is believed to be connected to the deaths in East Hawkesbury," OPP said in a news release.

Les Cèdres is about 55 kilometres southeast of Chute-à-Blondeau, on the St. Lawrence River.

Police have not released the victims' names. They say there is no risk to public safety, but there is a heavy police presence in the Chute-à-Blondeau area on Thursday.

The Hawkesbury OPP Crime Unit and the Sûreté du Québec are jointly investigating.

More to come...