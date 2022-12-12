Police investigating death in Deep River, Ont.

Police in Deep River, Ont. are investigating a death at a home and warning of a large police presence in the Ottawa Valley town.

Officers were conducting a well-being check at a home on Rutherford Avenue Sunday night around 8:30 p.m. when they found one person dead, OPP said in a news release.

“While the cause of death cannot yet be confirmed, investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety,” the release said.

The OPP and the Deep River Police Service are both investigating. Officials have not released any more information about the person found dead.

“Residents of the area should expect to see a large police presence,” the news release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Upper Ottawa Valley OPP or Renfrew County Crime Stoppers.

Deep River is about 185 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa.