A man is dead after shooting in Vanier early Saturday morning. Police say this is the city’s 14th homicide of the year.

Paramedics say they responded to a call of a man in his 50’s in cardiac arrest outside a home on Frechette Street around 3 a.m. Police arrived on scene and started CPR on the man who had been shot. The man was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The man has since been identified as 50-year-old Keith Fitzsimmons.

Two people are in custody. One of the charged persons is a young offender whose name has not been released. The other, 21-year-old Sebastien Lafleur is charged with the Possession of a Weapon, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Uttering Threats, Forcible Confinement and Careless Storage of Firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.