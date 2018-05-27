

A second shooting of the weekend has Ottawa Police investigating in Nepean.

Police say reports came in around 9:15 a.m. after bullet holes were found in a commercial building on the 100 block of Jamie Avenue on Sunday, May 27, 2018.

From evidence found at the scene, police say the shooting took place around 4:00am.

Police are also convinced the building was the target of the shooting.

No one was inside at the time and no one was hurt.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Ottawa Police West Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666.