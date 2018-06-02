

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are investigating an attempted sex assault in Little Italy.

Police say this happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday at Preston and Young Streets where a 22-year-old woman says she was waiting for an OC Transpo bus when a man grabbed her into nearby bushes and attempted to assault her.

Two passersby intervened and the suspect fled on foot westbound onto Young Street.

The suspect is described as white with tanned skin, between 30 and 35 years old. He's about 5'10", has a large stomach, indents at his temples, slanted and crooked teeth. The suspect was wearing a black fitted cap with a red design and red under the brim, a black t-shirt with a red design on the front, black shorts, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.