Ottawa Police are investigating after a vicious attack near an Orléans school sent a 15-year-old boy to hospital.

The attack happened Thursday near St. Peter Catholic High School on Charlemagne Blvd. A graphic video of the attack is circulating online. It shows students punching the student in the face and kicking him in the head.

Police confirm at least eight students participated in the beating. The 15-year-old has been released from hospital.

The Ottawa-Catholic School Board says the school is working with the school resource officer and meeting with parents and students to deal with Thursday's attack.

In a statement, the board says, "Safe Schools policies continue to be implemented to ensure that the school remains a safe environment."