OTTAWA -- Authorities issued an alert Thursday morning warning of an 'armed and dangerous person' near Kaladar, northwest of Kingston.

The alert asked the public to avoid the area of Highway 41 south of Highway 7. A shelter-in-place order was issued over radio stations in the area.

Ontario Provincial Police warned of an ongoing operation with a large police presence on Highway 41 near Raccoon Lake Trail. Police say they are searching in the area between Otter and Delyea roads.

They said hunters should avoid the area, and anyone with family and friends nearby should contact them to make sure they are aware.

Kaladar is about 160 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.

