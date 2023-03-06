Police investigating after woman shows up at Ottawa hospital with gunshot wound

Ottawa police are investigating after a woman turned up in hospital with a gunshot wound this weekend.

Police were called to the Ottawa Hospital General Campus at 5:30 a.m. Sunday for the investigation.

The woman, 28, had serious but non-life threatening injuries.

No other details about the case were released. Police did not identify any suspects or reveal where in the city the woman was shot.

If you know anything about a shooting somewhere in Ottawa this weekend, if you heard a gunshot at some point for example, police would like you to call the guns and gangs unit.