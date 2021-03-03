OTTAWA -- Police in western Quebec are searching for the driver involved in an alleged road rage incident in Chelsea last weekend.

The MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police say the incident began at the corner of Old Chelsea and Scott Road at around 8:50 p.m. Saturday, when the suspect began following the victim very closely, honking his horn and flashing the high intensity headlights.

Initially, the 18-year-old victim thought it was a joke by an acquaintance, but the honking and light flashing continued as the victim reached a dead-end on the road and was forced to make a U-Turn.

Police say when the victim turned around, the suspect blocked the driver's path, exited the vehicle and hit the driver's side window while yelling at the driver. The window was broken.

Police say the victim and her passenger were able to leave quickly, find a safe place, and contact police.

The suspect was driving a white Subaru SUV and is described as a white man, 35 years-old who speaks English. Police say there was a woman passenger in the SUV, and two children in the back.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais policeat 819-459-9911.