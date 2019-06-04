Police investigating after east-end home shot by pellet gun
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019 9:38AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 4, 2019 10:56AM EDT
Ottawa Police are investigating after an east-end home was shot at overnight.
Police say a call came in at around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday for reports of shots in an east-end neighbourhood.
Bullet holes were found in the window of a home on Den Haag Dr.
Further investigation by Police suggest the holes were likely caused by a pellet gun.
No one has been reported hurt.
Police say no arrests have been made.
Investigators believe it was a targeted incident.
NOTE: A previous version of this story, based on preliminary information from police, said the damage to the window was caused by gunshots. Police now say the damage is consisted with a pellet gun, and not a firearm.