

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are investigating after an east-end home was shot at overnight.

Police say a call came in at around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday for reports of shots in an east-end neighbourhood.

Bullet holes were found in the window of a home on Den Haag Dr.

Further investigation by Police suggest the holes were likely caused by a pellet gun.

No one has been reported hurt.

Police say no arrests have been made.

Investigators believe it was a targeted incident.

NOTE: A previous version of this story, based on preliminary information from police, said the damage to the window was caused by gunshots. Police now say the damage is consisted with a pellet gun, and not a firearm.