Police investigating 71st shooting of 2017
CTV Ottawa
Published Sunday, December 31, 2017 9:35AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 31, 2017 9:42AM EST
Ottawa Police are investigating the city's 71st shooting of 2017.
Police say an 18-year-old man was shot in the area of Banff Ave and Ledbury Ave around 9:50 Sunday night. Paramedics sent the one person to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No suspects have been located at this time. The police Guns and Gangs unit is investigating.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.