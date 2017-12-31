

Ottawa Police are investigating the city's 71st shooting of 2017.

Police say an 18-year-old man was shot in the area of Banff Ave and Ledbury Ave around 9:50 Sunday night. Paramedics sent the one person to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects have been located at this time. The police Guns and Gangs unit is investigating.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.