

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are investigating three overnight downtown stabbings that took place less than twelve hours apart.

Ottawa Police were first called to Augusta Street, north of Rideau, around 7:40 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. Police say one man was stabbed in an attempted home robbery. Ottawa Paramedics say a man in his 40s was taken to hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injures. No one is in custody at this time.

The second stabbing happened at Rideau Street and William Street pedestrian plaza around 2:25 a.m. Two men in their 20s were found with stab wounds, and transported to hospital. Four people are in custody after this incident. Police charges are pending.

The third incident came in as an altercation at King Edward Street and Rideau. Ottawa Paramedics say a man in his 20s was treated for a minor stab wound. Police beleives it was an attempted theft.

"It's not news that we're having issues in the Byward Market," said Rideau-Vanier Councillor Mathieu Fleury.

"The market has an image problem that everyone is guilty of and no one is."

Fluery says all three levels of government are needed to work on finding a solution.

"We need help from provincial and federal partners around addictions, treatment, and housing that we're collectively struggling with," said Fleury.

"To say - okay, we have to realize the important of the market for the city, it's really the heartbeat of the city."

Fleury says he plans to ask the city to hold a meeting and bring back the discussion of placing CCTV cameras throughout the market area.

Police say the three incidents are not related.