OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are investigating a shooting south of Blossom Park.

Paramedics say first responders were called to the area of Albion Rd. and Lester Rd. at 2:17 a.m. Friday.

One person was taken to hospital with injuries.

Officials have not yet disclosed the severity of the victim's wounds.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.