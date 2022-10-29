Police investigate late night homicide in Kingston's west end

A 58-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a late night homicide in Kingston, Ont.

Police responded to a call for an incident involving a deceased person in the area of Bath Road and Collins Bay Road just before 12 a.m., police said in a media release.

"Police have since arrested a 58-year-old male for one count of homicide," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Amanda Smith at 613-549-4660, ext. 6292 or by email at asmith@kingstonpolice.ca.