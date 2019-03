CTV Ottawa





A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following an overnight stabbing.

Police say it happened in the 900 block of Dynes Road around 1:20 a.m.Saturday.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the west criminal investigations section at 613-236-1222 ext. 2666 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).