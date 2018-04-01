Police investigate downtown stabbing
Police taped off a portion of the Les Suites Hotel parking lot as they investigate a stabbing on April 1, 2018.
CTV Ottawa
Published Sunday, April 1, 2018 9:55PM EDT
Ottawa Police had the parking lot of the Les Suites Hotel taped off as they investigated a stabbing Sunday night.
Ottawa Paramedics say they were called to the area of Besserer and Dalhousie Streets around 8:14 p.m.
They say a man in his 30s was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.
There’s no word on suspects.
More to come…