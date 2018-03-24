

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are investigating a daylight shooting near Chinatown.

Police say the call came in around 4 p.m. for the area of Anderson Street and Booth Street. Police say one person was shot- but it is not clear how many times.

Paramedics tweeting out one adult man was revived on scene and rushed to hospital in critical condition.

No word yet on suspects. The investigation continues.

More to come.