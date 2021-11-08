Advertisement
Police investigate anti-Semitic posters in west Ottawa
Published Monday, November 8, 2021 11:40AM EST
An Ottawa Police cruiser is seen near the Elgin Street police station in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Share:
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are looking into a series of anti-Semitic posters that have been put up in the city’s west end.
In the latest incident, the posters were discovered at a skate park on Centrepointe Drive on Sunday.
There are eight similar incidents throughout the west end of the city including Barrhaven, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Hate Crime Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5015.