OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are looking into a series of anti-Semitic posters that have been put up in the city’s west end.

In the latest incident, the posters were discovered at a skate park on Centrepointe Drive on Sunday.

There are eight similar incidents throughout the west end of the city including Barrhaven, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Hate Crime Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5015.