Police in Quebec are getting creative in the way officer’s crack down on distracted driving.

Today officers from Sûreté du Québec and commercial officers from Contrôle Routier took out a school bus to conduct a safety blitz on Highway 50.

“Lots of people are just using their cellphone at the thigh, or lower than the ear, so we have to find something else to see them,” said Marie-JoséeMichaud, a spokesperson for Contrôle Routier.

Officers inside the bus are looking for people who are using their cellphones on the road. Once they spot someone operating a vehicle while distracted they send a message using a radio to nearby officers in vehicles.

The fines for distracted driving in Quebec are $300 plus fees, and five demerit points for a first offense. If a driver is caught a second time within a two year period the fine is $600 plus fees and another five demerit points.

Police say fines are stiff for a reason.

“In Quebec, distraction causes almost half the accidents so it’s really important to stop the infraction.” Michaud said.

Sûreté du Québec police say last year 24 deaths were connected to distracted driving in the Outaouais region last year.

Sgt. Marc Tesser with Sûreté du Québec says police also handed out 600 fines for distracted driving in that same region.

“That’s why we have to keep pushing the same message,” Tessier said.