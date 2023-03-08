Police in Kingston, Ont. prepare for St. Patrick's Day celebrations

Police and Bylaw officials in Kingston, Ont. warn students they could face fines of up to $2,000 for high-risk behaviours during St. Patrick's Day celebrations in the University District this year.

In preparation for St. Patrick's Day celebrations, the University District Safety Initiative will be in effect from Thursday, March 9 at 12 a.m. to March 19 at 11:59 p.m., covering the residential area near Queen's University.

St. Patrick's Day falls on a Friday this year.

Over the next 10 days, police and bylaw enforcement will have an increased presence in the University District, and officers can issue penalties for Nuisance Party and Noise Bylaw infractions.

"We strongly encourage everyone to please act safely and look out for one another, Kingston Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Donaldson said.

"The risks of unsafe fires, partiers gathering on a roof or too many people trying to fit on a porch are compounded when mixed with alcohol and drug use and could lead to serious injuries or even death."

Under the University District Safety Initiative, a fine or charge could result in a police record, which in turn could impact an individual's future academic or career prospect, police warn.

Police and Bylaw officers can issue Administrative Monetary Penalties for nuisance party infractions. Fines range from $100 for noise bylaw offences like yelling, screaming and shouting to $200 for amplified music and $2,000 for hosting a "nuisance party".

"A 'Nuisance Party' is defined as a gathering on Premises, which by reasons of the conduct or any one of more of the Person(s) in attendance, is characterized by behaviours including, but not limited to: public intoxication; the unlawful sale, furnishing, or distribution of alcoholic beverages or controlled substances; damage to public or private property; excessive sound; and more," the city of Kingston said.

Last year, police and bylaw officers issued three fines worth $2,000 each for hosting or sponsoring a nuisance party, and 18 tickets for amplification of noise. Police said 41 open liquor charges were also issued, along with seven for underage drinking.