Police in Kingston, Ont. looking to locate missing 14-year-old girl

Police in Kingston, Ont. are asking the public for help locating a 14-year-old girl who went missing on Tuesday.

Officers say Miley was last seen at 12:45 p.m. in Brock and Baggot streets area.

She is described as being five-feet-tall, 110 lbs and having long brown hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660.