    • Police in Kingston, Ont. looking to locate missing 14-year-old girl

    Police in Kingston, Ont. are asking the public for help finding a 14-year-old girl who went missing on Tuesday.
    Police in Kingston, Ont. are asking the public for help locating a 14-year-old girl who went missing on Tuesday.

    Officers say Miley was last seen at 12:45 p.m. in Brock and Baggot streets area.

    She is described as being five-feet-tall, 110 lbs and having long brown hair.

    Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660.

