OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 22-year-old has died following a snowmobile crash in South Frontenac.

Emergency responders, including the OPP, South Frontenac Fire and Rescue, and Frontenac Paramedics were called to a field just off of Milburn Road at around 4:30 a.m. Monday for a crashed snowmobile.

The victim has been identified as Zachary Greenless, 22, of Inverary, Ont.

The investigation revealed Greenless hit a mound of dirt in the field, throwing him and his passenger from the snowmobile he was driving. The passenger was not hurt.

Two friends on a separate snowmobile provided Greenless with medical care before emergency crews arrived, but he was later pronounced dead.

Police say speed, alcohol or drugs are not considered factors in the crash.