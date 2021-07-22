OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a 25-year-old man is the victim of a homicide in Nepean overnight.

Police were called to a home on Sherry Lane around 1:30 a.m. Thursday and found a man stabbed to death.

The victim has been identified as Christopher Avery Houghton. No other details have been released.

Police told CTV News Ottawa Thursday morning that officers with the Homicide Unit will not grant interviews to discuss the latest homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5493 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

This is the 11th homicide in Ottawa in 2021.