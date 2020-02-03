Police identify victim in Cyrville homicide
Published Monday, February 3, 2020 11:01PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, February 4, 2020 1:59PM EST
Ottawa Police are investigating a suspicious death after a the body of a man was found on Cummings Avenue Monday afternoon. (FILE)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police have identified the vicitm of a homicide in the Cyrville neighbourhood Monday afternoon.
Police say the body of 45-year-old Jason Saunders was found Monday at a home in the 1100 block of Cummings Avenue.
The investigation is ongoing.